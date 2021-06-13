Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Not everyone can stay in BJP': Dilip Ghose on Mukul Roy's return to TMC

Bengal chief of BJP, Ghosh said that the party will not be affected in any way with Mukul Roy's exit.
ANI | , Kolkata
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:29 AM IST
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.(PTI )

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday, dismissed Mukul Roy as an "Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram" and stated that staying in the BJP proved difficult for people who were used to the "cut money" culture of the Trinamool Congress.

"It is not necessary that whoever comes to the BJP will stay on as one needs to do "Tapasya" here. Staying on in the BJP is a little tough for those who come from that party (TMC) where there is cut-money and syndicate culture," Ghosh told ANI.

Ghosh said that BJP will not be affected in way with the exit of Mukul Roy.

"He is an experienced politician. Whatever he has done, he must have done with a proper planning. The BJP will not be affected in any way by his exit. People are joining the party in thousands, if a few of them have some problem, they can leave. It is their personal problem, not party's," the BJP leader added.

He further said that the BJP embraces everyone and also gives them responsibility as it functions in a democratic manner. He added that there are some who can not work with discipline and a commitment towards its ideology and such people leave.

Ghosh also said that the party was built by old workers who remain committed to the party and will remain with the party.

"We do not care much about 'Aaya Ram Gaya Rams' (turncoats), we care for our old party workers," he said.

