Noted Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar passes away in Kolkata

Noted Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning. He was 91.

The nonagenarian director was suffering from kidney ailments for a long time, and was admitted to the hospital on June 14. His condition deteriorated late on Saturday night, and he had to be put on ventilator support. He died around 11:15 am today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Majumdar was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1990. He won four National Awards and five Filmfare awards in his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

Also Read:Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58, Mamata Banerjee calls him ‘talented and versatile’

Some of Majumdar’s best works include Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), Dadar Kirti (1980), Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978). In his decades-long career, he worked with several notable actors such as Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Chhabi Biswas, Soumitra Chatterjee and Sandhya Roy, to name a few.