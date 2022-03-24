Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58, Mamata Banerjee calls him 'talented and versatile'

Bengali film star Abhishek Chatterjee died of suspected heart attack in Kolkata in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 58 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee offered condolences to his family. She wrote in a tweet, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

As per a report in The Telegraph, Abhishek fell ill while taking part in the shoot of a reality show on Wednesday. He died on Thursday.

Abhishek Chatterjee was one of the leading men of Bengali film industry in the late 80s and early 90s. Beginning his film journey with Path Bhola, directed by Tarun Majumdar, in the year 1986, Abhishek went on to act in several blockbuster Bengali movies.

Some of his most well known movies are Bariwali and Dahan--both directed by Rituparna Sengupta. His commercial successes includes Sangharsho, Lathi, Bhai Amar Bhai.

Once his star faded in the film industry, he started a successful stint in the traditional yatra circuit. Thus his name endured with the rural masses. In the last few years, Abhishek made a comeback to the small screen playing a character in the hit serial Kharkuto. He was recently filming a reality show called Ismart Jodi anchored by Jeet.

