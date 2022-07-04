Noted Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar passes away in Kolkata
Noted Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning. He was 91.
The nonagenarian director was suffering from kidney ailments for a long time, and was admitted to the hospital on June 14. His condition deteriorated late on Saturday night, and he had to be put on ventilator support. He died around 11:15 am today.
Majumdar was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1990. He won four National Awards and five Filmfare awards in his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.
Some of Majumdar’s best works include Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), Dadar Kirti (1980), Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978). In his decades-long career, he worked with several notable actors such as Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Chhabi Biswas, Soumitra Chatterjee and Sandhya Roy, to name a few.
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
