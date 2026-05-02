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Over 50% turnout by 1pm in repolls at 15 Bengal booths

Eleven booths in Magrahat Paschim, four in Diamond Harbour went to repolls, the EC is yet to decide on a similar exercise in Falta.

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:49 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
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Repolling was conducted under tight security at 15 polling stations in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Saturday. While 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour went to repolls, the Election Commission is yet to decide on a similar exercise in Falta, where the highest number of complaints were reported.

Repolling was conducted under tight security at 15 polling stations in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Saturday (ANI)

“Repolls were held in a very peaceful manner. Till 1 pm, the voters’ turnout in Magrahat Paschim was 56.3% and in Diamond Harbour it was 54.9%,” said an EC official in Kolkata.

The poll panel received at least 77 complaints related to EVM tampering from four assembly constituencies on the voting day. Of these, the highest number of complaints came from Falta with 32, followed by 29 in Diamond Harbour, 13 in Magrahat Paschim and three in Budge Budge.

“The decision related to repolls in Falta is likely to be taken on Saturday,” said a second EC official.

Elections were held in 152 seats in the first phase on April 23, with no repolling ordered. The remaining 142 assembly seats across eight districts, including South 24 Parganas, where repolls were held on Saturday, went to polls in the second phase on April 29.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Over 50% turnout by 1pm in repolls at 15 Bengal booths
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Over 50% turnout by 1pm in repolls at 15 Bengal booths
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