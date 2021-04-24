Panel asks Bengal private hospitals to earmark 60% of beds for Covid-19 patients

As surging Covid-19 cases in West Bengal lead to a crisis of beds in hospitals, a regulatory body for private hospitals on Saturday asked the clinical establishments of the state to earmark 60 per cent of their total bed strength for treating coronavirus patients.

The remaining 40 per cent of the beds will be dedicated as "Day Care beds, Emergency triage and for emergency non-Covid treatment like dialysis and emergency surgeries," the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) said.

In the emergency department, "triage" refers to the methods used to assess patients' severity of injury or illness within a short time after their arrival, assign priorities, and transfer each patient to the appropriate place for treatment.

"Clinical Establishments (CEs) have taken measures to enhance the bed capacity but the present capacity is unsatisfactory and failing to fulfill the requirements.

"Now, it is apprehended that many lives may be lost if Covid beds are not enhanced. Sixty per cent of the sanctioned beds in the CEs must be dedicated for Covid treatment," the advisory read.

The hospitals which have already designated 60 per cent of their bed strength to treat coronavirus patients should not reduce them, the WBCERC said.

"The advisory, however, will not be applicable to CEs wherein government requisitioned Covid beds or CEs serving as charitable organisation," the advisory stated.

The CEs were asked to submit a report to the WBCERC on steps in accordance with the order.