Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Para-teachers in Bengal agitate outside education minister's home seeking pay hike
kolkata news

Para-teachers in Bengal agitate outside education minister's home seeking pay hike

In February, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a three per cent annual pay hike for the contractual teachers, but the proposal, however, failed to quell their protest.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The agitators, representing 'Poschimbongo Sikshak Oikyo Manch' – a joint platform of para-teachers – said they wanted to meet Bratya Basu and submit their charter of demands to him.

Around 40 para-teachers on Friday demonstrated before the residence of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu here to press for their job-related demands.

The agitators, representing 'Poschimbongo Sikshak Oikyo Manch' – a joint platform of para-teachers – said they wanted to meet Basu and submit their charter of demands to him. The police, however, stopped the teachers from carrying out their demonstration in Lake Town area here, following which they left the spot.

"We want to be recognised as full-time teachers, not contractual employees. We also want the government to increase our salaries and provide DA, PF and gratuity benefits," one of the protesters told reporters. The para-teachers, who work on contract in government-run schools, had long been seeking salary hike and the status of ''elementary teacher''.

In February, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a three per cent annual pay hike for the contractual teachers, but the proposal, however, failed to quell their protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP