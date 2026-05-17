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Police personnel injured as protest against demolition drive turns violent in Kolkata

Police personnel injured as protest against demolition drive turns violent in Kolkata

Updated on: May 17, 2026 06:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, A protest against the recent bulldozer action in Kolkata's Tiljala turned violent on Sunday as demonstrators threw stones at police personnel in the Park Circus area, injuring at least three of them and damaging several vehicles, officials said.

Police personnel injured as protest against demolition drive turns violent in Kolkata

Bulldozers rolled into Kolkata's Tiljala last Wednesday as part of the West Bengal government's demolition drive against illegal structures following the factory fire that killed two persons.

On Sunday, people gathered near Park Circus Seven Point Crossing to protest against the demolition and attempted to block roads.

As police tried to disperse the "unlawful assembly", a section of the crowd allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, triggering chaos in the area.

Several vehicles parked along the roadside, including those carrying central forces, were vandalised during the violence, police said.

Personnel of the Kolkata Police and those of the central forces were deployed in strength in the area following the incident. They conducted route marches and patrolled the adjoining areas to prevent any further escalation and restore normalcy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Police personnel injured as protest against demolition drive turns violent in Kolkata
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Police personnel injured as protest against demolition drive turns violent in Kolkata
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