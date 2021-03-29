IND USA
Political clashes in Bengal, at least 56 bombs recovered from Narendrapur
Police personnel patrol a street ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections in Nandigram on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (PTI)
kolkata news

Political clashes in Bengal, at least 56 bombs recovered from Narendrapur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:51 AM IST

Clashes broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in multiple areas across West Bengal since Saturday when 30 constituencies in five districts went to polls in the first phase.

Meanwhile, police recovered around 56 crude bombs from a hideout in the middle of a bheri (fish farm) in Narendrapur.

“Acting on a tipoff, we raided a hideout in the middle of a bheri and recovered 56 crude bombs on Saturday night. The bombs were diffused on Sunday. We have initiated a case against the owner of the fish farm and raids are going on,” said Kamanashish Sen, superintendent of Baruipur police district.

In another incident, around a dozen crude bombs were found in a bag at Niyamatpur in Paschim Bardhaman’s Kulti area.

Police also recovered a cache of crude arms and busted an arms factory at Kultali in South 24 Parganas.

“Five firearms, equipment to manufacture crude firearms and a few unfinished firearms were recovered. Raids are going on,” said a senior police officer.

At Kanthi Dakshin, where elections were held on Saturday, post-poll clashes broke out in the evening.

“Clashes were reported from two places – Pura Sreerampur and Darua village. In all, around 18 persons were injured. We have sent the report to the poll panel. Meanwhile, raids are being conducted to nab the accused persons,” said a senior police officer of East Midnapore district.

