Political row erupts over WB Governor CV Ananda Bose’s bust at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, unveiling his own bust at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday, has triggered a controversy after pictures of the event circulated on social media. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose unveiling the bust in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo from X)

“In alignment with His Excellency’s (HE) vision to foster creativity and cultural appreciation, we proudly hosted the unveiling of a bust of Dr CV Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal. Sculpted by the talented Shri Partha Saha of the Indian Museum, was unveiled by HE himself,” the Indian Museum had posted on X.

Bose, who completed two years in office on November 23, had launched a month-long programme called ‘Apna Bharat – Jagta Bengal’ on November 1. Some government organisations, including the Indian Museum, participated in the Raj Bhavan event, organising a series of events, including an exhibition and tree planting drives.

“West Bengal Governor CV Ananda unveils own statue at Raj Bhavan... This is so stupid! No wonder this fellow was rejected as Secretary to the Govt of India — and has been politicking ruthlessly, thereafter, in a Zero-Merit party!” Jawhar Sircar, former TMC Rajya Sabha member, wrote on X.

“Shame! Despicable ego!” SY Quraishi, former chief election commissioner of India, wrote on X.

The Raj Bhavan on Sunday, however, issued a statement saying that the bust was presented to Bose by an artisan, and it wasn’t an event where the Governor unveiled his bust.

“Several artists present their work to the Governor. An artisan gifted the bust to the Governor. But unfortunately, it was stated that the Governor unveiled his own bust,” the Raj Bhavan statement said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, which shares a strained relation with Bose, has also up the ante against the Governor.

“Everyone saw what happened at the event. This chair has high dignity. The Governor has understood that by unveiling his own bust he has disrespected the chair and hence is now saying that some artisan presented the bust to him, and he just uncovered it to see it,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, told media persons.