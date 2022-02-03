Polls to 108 Bengal civic bodies to be held on February 27

KOLKATA: The West Bengal State Election Commission on Thursday announced that polls to 108 civic bodies in the state will be held on February 27. Elections to four other municipalities in Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, and Chandannagar are being conducted on February 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dates of results for the elections would be announced later, said a poll official. The election process has to be completed by March 8.

Civic elections have been pending for almost two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Election to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation was held in December 2021. The ruling Trinamool Congress swept the polls by winning 134 out of 144 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party finished second with three seats while the Congress and the Left won two wards each.

“The notification announcing the dates of the elections to 108 civic bodies was issued on Thursday. The date of election to one ward in South Dum Dum municipality has not been announced. The Calcutta high court is hearing a matter related to it,” said a second official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 9.5 million voters are eligible to votes to elect their local representatives across 20 districts.

The poll watchdog held an all-party meeting on Wednesday and political parties come up with suggestions including extending the time of campaigning and allowing more people at meetings. It has put a cap of 250 people on political meetings. Roadshows with vehicles have been banned. No campaign can be held between 8 pm and 9 am. The campaigns would come to an end three days before the polling day. Door-to-door campaigning may be done with at the most five people.