Post-poll violence: Arrest warrant against Mamata Banerjee’s election agent

A court in West Bengal’s East Midnapore has issued arrest warrants against four people including Sheikh Sufiyan, a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s election agent in the Nandigram assembly constituency in 2021, in connection with an alleged post-poll murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the murder on the Calcutta high court orders, submitted a supplementary charge sheet in Debabrata Maity’s murder case on Monday. It said Sufiyan, another TMC leader Abu Taher and two other accused persons were not cooperating with the agency.

The court issued arrest warrants against the four on the CBI’s plea. The case will be heard again on January 31.

Mansur Alam, Sufiyan’s lawyer, said they will move a higher court challenging the order and pray for anticipatory bail.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed Maity was its supporter.

Sufiyan said Maity died of head injury after he fell on a concrete road. “Nobody murdered him. Nobody was named as suspect in the First Information Report. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari later brought the charges against us and got us framed,” said Sufiyan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Supreme Court earlier granted Sufiyam anticipatory bail in another case of alleged post-poll violence.

TMC workers allegedly attacked Maity a day after the Bengal poll results were announced in May 2021. He died at a hospital in Kolkata days later. The CBI lodged a case in this connection in August 2021. The CBI has recorded the statement of Maity’s family.

Banerjee lost the Nandigram seat to Adhikari, who defected from TMC to the BJP, in the 2021 polls. She later won a by-poll and continued as the chief minister.