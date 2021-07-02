Post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders Bengal govt to register all cases, ensure victims' treatment

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the police in West Bengal to register all cases of the victims of violence reported after the assembly elections in the state and also directed the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government to ensure medical treatment and rations for those affected, even if they don't have ration cards, according to news agency ANI.

The court has also directed West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi to preserve all documents related to the post-poll violence. It also ordered the government to conduct a second autopsy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijeet Sarkar at the Command Hospital in Kolkata. The court has issued a show-cause notice to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Jadavpur asking as to why contempt proceedings should not be started against them.

Also read: BJP women’s wing accuses state govt of sponsoring post-poll violence

Post-poll violence was reported from several parts of West Bengal and the BJP accused the TMC of atrocities against its workers. Abhijeet Sarkar was one of the party workers who was allegedly killed in the post assembly polls violence in Beliaghata, Kolkata. Haran Adhikari was another BJP worker who was allegedly killed by TMC after the election results were announced on May 2. Several more incidents of clashes were reported that killed around 16 people.

The high court on June 18 directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson to constitute a committee to inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence. On June 21, the chairperson justice (retired) Arun Mishra constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain for the probe. The NHRC panel submitted its report on the violence on June 30.

The high court on Friday directed the NHRC to extend the investigation up to July 13 and the court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for the same day.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre, TMC government and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to enquire into cause and reasons of the violence in Bengal.