‘Prepare to reopen schools, colleges from Nov 16’: Banerjee tells officials

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked officials to prepare for the reopening of schools and colleges from November 16.

“Let schools and colleges reopen from November 16. Make arrangements so that all institutions are sanitised before that,” Banerjee told chief secretary H K Dwivedi at a meeting in Siliguri during her five-day North Bengal tour. Banerjee said educational institutes will reopen for students from class 9 onwards. The rest will remain closed for now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Suranjan Das welcomed the decision. “I do not think virtual education can replace physical classes.”

Educational institutions in Bengal have been closed for around 18 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banerjee had earlier said they will reopen after the Durga Puja but did not announce a date. On Monday, she said the reopening should take place after Jagatdhatri Puja on November 13.

Kunal Sarkar, a doctor, said education has suffered a lot because of the prolonged closure of schools and colleges. “This was necessary. However, people of the state, who showed little regard for health protocols during Durga Puja festivities, must act responsibly.”

The final examinations of the West Bengal government’s secondary and higher secondary boards were held in June. The syllabi were reduced by over 30% and qualifying examinations for both tests were done away with.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranjana Roychaudhury, the headteacher of Manimala High School in Asansol, said the safety of students would be ensured if classes for are held on alternate days. “Mentally we are ready to reopen the school. We have around 900 students. To avoid crowding, it would be better if the classes for various sections are held on alternate days. This is a suggestion.”