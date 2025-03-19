Menu Explore
Probir Kumar Ghosh appointed new vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati in WB

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2025 10:58 AM IST

Ghosh is the former director and VC of Indian Council of Agricultural Research -National Institute of Biotic Stress Management at Raipur in Chhattisgarh

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Probir Kumar Ghosh as the vice-chancellor (VC) of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal.

Ghosh was appointed as the VC for a term of five years. (HT photo sourced)
Ghosh was appointed as the VC for a term of five years. (HT photo sourced)

The development comes more than 16 months after the tenure of former VC Bidyut Chakrabarty, ended in November 2023.

Visva-Bharati was set up by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Bolpur in Birbhum in 1921. It is the only central university in West Bengal.

Also Read: Visva-Bharati shifts venue of Tagore death anniversary event from Bangladesh Bhawan

The letters sent to Visva-Bharati by the Union ministry of education stated that Ghosh is the former director and VC of Indian Council of Agricultural Research -National Institute of Biotic Stress Management at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Ghosh was appointed as the VC for a term of five years.

Ghosh, 62, studied at Visva-Bharti between 1981 and 1985. He completed his Ph.D. in 1992.

As an agriculture scientist, his research areas were cropping system, soil fertility, crop nutrition and conservation agriculture among others. He is a fellow at National Academy of Sciences, West Bengal Academy of Science and Technology, Indian Society of Agronomy and Indian Society for Plant Physiology.

He is a recipient of multiple awards including the Hari Kishan Shastri Memorial Award, ISA Gold Medal Awards and Sardar Patel Outstanding ICAR Institution Award, among others.

