Rain likely during Durga Puja in south Bengal; northern parts to enjoy fair weather

Rain and thundershowers could hit Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal during the Durga Puja days, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

IMD officials said that a low pressure area is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 10. It would move towards the coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh over the next four to five days.

“Chances of rainfall activity over the districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata and its adjoining areas, are likely to increase between October 13 and October 15. There could be light to moderate rainfall in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly during that period,” said a senior IMD official in Kolkata.

Durga Puja is the biggest annual festival in West Bengal. Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities in the state, was celebrated on Wednesday, while the Durga Puja would be held this year from October 11 to October 15. Immersion would start from the afternoon of October 15 and would continue till October 17.

Officials also said while there are chances of scattered rain and thundershowers in Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal between October 6 and October 8, from October 9 to October 12 the weather is likely to remain fair over south Bengal and chances of rain are less. In north Bengal the weather would remain fair from October 9 to October 15.

Durga Puja will be celebrated in a muted manner for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Calcutta high court has banned the entry of visitors inside Durga puja pandals once again this year to check the spread of the viral disease.

While at least 36,000 community pujas are held across the state, in Kolkata alone 2500 community pujas are held by various clubs. These are just the clubs that are registered with the state government. This apart there are pujas held in housing societies and residences. There are around 1500 pujas which are organised by women only.

The state government too has issued a series of guidelines based on the high court orders. The puja carnival which is held during the immersion has been cancelled this year, while puja committees have been directed not to organise any cultural programs. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated some of the big puja pandals on Wednesday.

“Please wear a mask when you go for pandal hopping. Puja committees should distribute masks to visitors,” she said while inaugurating a puja pandal in south Kolkata.