Rain triggers fresh landslides in parts of Sikkim; no fresh casualty reported

Incessant rainfall triggered fresh landslides in various parts of Sikkim on Wednesday, but there were no casualties till evening, officials said. Debris from the landslides blocked and damaged NH-10, the lifeline between Sikkim and West Bengal’s Kalimpong. (File Photo)

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the three people who died in Majwa village of south Sikkim due to landslides on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

However, there were no major landslides reported since Tuesday, though the debris blocked and damaged National Highway 10, the lifeline between Sikkim and West Bengal’s Kalimpong district, officials from the two states said.

Heavy showers on the night of June 10 caused extensive damage to properties at Thek village in Pakyong district. The rain triggered erosion along the riverbanks and damaged several houses, the Pakyong administration said.

In October 2023, flash floods in the Teesta river affected large parts of Sikkim. More than 100 people, including several Indian Army personnel, died in the calamity that affected more than 22,000 people, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority.

The flash floods affected human habitations, army camps and hydel power projects spread across several square kilometres after a glacial lake in south Lhonak triggered an outbreak following torrential rainfall.