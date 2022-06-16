Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
kolkata news

Rajasthan couple found dead 2 days after reaching Kolkata. Cops suspect suicide

The Kolkata Police said the couple found dead in a Kolkata flat on Wednesday came from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan
The Kolkata Police said an investigation has been started into the death and the bodies sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A couple from Rajasthan who came to Kolkata this week was found dead in a flat in southwest Kolkata late on Wednesday night.

“They were found hanging in the flat… No foul play has been detected so far,” a senior Kolkata police officer said. The officer added that suicide was suspected.

The couple has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Kaloya, 29 and Sangeeta Lal, 19, both residents of Mandawa in Jhunjhunu district, 150 km north of Rajasthan capital Jaipur.

Police said that the couple came to the city on June 13. After they failed to find suitable accommodation, they requested a friend, Ranjit Shaw, 40, for help. Shaw let them stay in flat rented by his family at Karl Marx Sarani.

“At about 11pm on Wednesday, we received information from locals that foul smell coming from the first-floor flat. When police reached the spot, they found that the flat was locked from inside. When we broke the door and entered the flat, we found the couple hanging from a ceiling fan,” said another officer.

Police said an investigation has been started into the death and the bodies sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

