Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Severed human skull found at Tollygunge garbage dump in Kolkata

PTI |
Dec 13, 2024 03:34 PM IST

According to authorities, a severed human head—possibly that of a woman—was found at a waste dump in the Tollygunge neighbourhood of Kolkata on Friday morning.

A severed human head, suspected of that of a woman, was recovered from a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the severed head has been transferred to MR Bangur Hospital for additional testing.(AP)
According to police, the severed head has been transferred to MR Bangur Hospital for additional testing.(AP)

Local people spotted a plastic bag containing the body part at Graham Road near Golf green, they said.

Also read: Civil aviation minister unveils centenary celebrations logo of Kolkata airport

Senior police officers of the South Suburban division, along with personnel from local police stations, rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The severed head has been sent to M R Bangur Hospital for further examination, an officer said.

"A human body part has been recovered from a garbage dump. A probe has been launched, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining body parts," a senior police officer said.

Also read: Dense fog disrupts operations at Kolkata airport, 24 flights affected

Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor of Ward number 95, Tapan Dasgupta said, "I went to the spot after receiving information from local people about a plastic bag containing body part. I informed the Golf Green police station about it."

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On