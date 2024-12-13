Kolkata, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday unveiled the centenary celebrations logo of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, an official statement said. Civil aviation minister unveils centenary celebrations logo of Kolkata airport

The minister unveiled the logo at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. The programme was also streamed in Kolkata.

"Today, on the occasion of the official logo launch of Kolkata Airport @aaikolairport, Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri @RamMNK ji, shared his vision for this iconic milestone. For over 100 years, Kolkata Airport has served as a vital gateway to India, connecting people, cultures, and economies across the globe. Hon'ble Minister emphasized the inspiring vision of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji: "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" – a harmonious blend of development and heritage," the Airports Authority of India posted on X.

This moment marks a proud chapter in India's aviation journey, as we honour our rich legacy and draw inspiration to shape an even brighter future. The past decade has been especially glorious for civil aviation, marked by unparalleled advancements, innovation, and connectivity, driving the nation to new heights, the post said.

"Kolkata Airport stands as a symbol of timeless brilliance, serving as a bridge between India and the world, while proudly representing the City of Joy. This celebration not only reflects Kolkata Airport's remarkable journey but also underscores the incredible growth and potential of India's aviation sector," the post added.

This marks a momentous milestone in Indian aviation history as the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata celebrates its 100 years of service. It is a historic airport, a pre-independence marvel, and stands as a testament to the legacy and progress of the civil aviation sector, it said.

Speaking at the event, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "This is a proud moment for all of us, where we are continuing the legacy built by our nation and drawing inspiration from it for future achievements. The airport has catered to crores of passengers and stood as a vital gateway for Bengal and the country through significant historical milestones. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister always says very dearly, 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi,' so this is a proud moment for us."

In the last ten years, especially for civil aviation, the way airports have expanded, the way passenger capacity has expanded, airline fleets have grown, and cargo operations have surged, all verticals related to civil aviation have pushed boundaries under the leadership of our Prime Minister, he said.

"We are now the third-largest domestic aviation hub in the whole world. And now, we need to take it forward, break barriers once again, level up the civil aviation sector, and achieve the goal of becoming the number one domestic hub in the world," the minister said.

Highlighting the importance of Kolkata Airport, he said that the airport has served through various historical periods, representing the pre-independence struggle, the growth of the country post-independence, and the liberalization, privatization, and globalization reforms.

"Today, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the airport sector has been transformed. Special focus has been put on Kolkata Airport, with significant upgrades in capacity, additional services, and world-class infrastructure over the last five years," he said.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the minister announced a series of initiatives that include the release of a commemorative stamp and coin to honour the 100 years of Kolkata Airport, the launch of an art book showcasing India’s cultural heritage reflected in modern airport architecture, and three-month-long celebrations involving the people of Kolkata and Bengal, along with the Airports Authority of India .

