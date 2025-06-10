Sikkim floods: Search operations underway to trace three missing people

Three bodies were recovered from Chaten in North Sikkim, where a landslide triggered by heavy rain had hit an army camp on June 1, taking the total death toll to six, police officials said. Three people are still missing. Three bodies, including that of a porter and two army personnel, were immediately found after the disaster. (ANI photo)

“On Sunday, the body of Sepoy Sainudheen PK (34) was found. On Monday, two more bodies – a male and a female – were recovered. They are yet to be identified,” a senior police officer in North Sikkim said.

At least six people, including a Lt Col and his family had gone missing, after the landslide had hit the army camp at Chaten near Lachen in North Sikkim on the evening of June 1. Three bodies, including that of a porter and two army personnel, were immediately found after the disaster.

“The female body, recovered on Monday, could be either the wife or the daughter of Lt. Col Pritpal Sandhu. His wife Squadron Leader (retd) Arati B Sandhu and daughter Amaria Sandhu, were among the missing,” another officer said.

Also Read: Sikkim floods: Search underway to trace missing army personnel; NDRF team in Chaten

Meanwhile, the body of sepoy Sainudheen PK was airlifted to Bagdogra near Siliguri in West Bengal.

“Sainudheen, hailing from Andrott in Lakshadweep, had joined the Indian Army in 2012. Over the past 13 years, he served across some of the harshest operational terrains, including Siachen Glacier,” a press release issued by the army said.

Meanwhile, search operations were still underway at Chaten and near Munshithang, both in North Sikkim. On May 29, nine tourists went missing near Munshithang after the vehicle, in which they were travelling, plunged into the River Teesta.

Sonam Detchu Bhutia, superintendent of police (SP), Mangan in North Sikkim said, “Search operations by NDRF, SDRF, army and local police are still continuing.”