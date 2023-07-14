Student leader death: Sikkim govt constitutes judicial commission to probe case

The Sikkim government has formed a one-man judicial commission to probe into the death of a 22-year-old student leader, an official state government notice stated.

The panel will submit a report to the state government within one month. (Representative file image)

The panel, under Justice N K Jain (Retd.), former chief justice of the high court of Sikkim, will submit a report to the state government within one month.

Padam Gurung, president of student representative council of the Sikkim Government College at Kamrang in Namchi district was found dead in a drain in Kazitar area on June 28.

The death sparked protests across the state with the students of Sikkim Government College taking out rallies demanding justice.

His family members including his elder brother Prem Kumar Gurung have alleged that the student leader was murdered.

Opposition parties have also echoed similar sentiments.

Following the death of Gurung, superintendent of police, Namchi district, Manish Kumar Varma was transferred.

The state government had earlier constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by Akshay Sachdeva, additional director general of police (law and order) but no breakthrough was made.

Chief minister PS Tamang had then announced that a judicial inquiry commission will be set up.

