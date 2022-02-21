SIT formed to investigate Bengal student leader Anis Khan’s death

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan. She said the state chief secretary and the police chief will head the SIT, which will include officers from the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and submit a report within 15 days.

The announcement came ahead of the expected meeting of Khan’s father and brother with Banerjee.

Four unidentified people allegedly murdered Khan, a student leader of the Indian Secular Front, in Howrah on Saturday. One of the accused was allegedly in police uniform and carrying a firearm. The rest were wearing uniform of civic volunteers. Khan’s family alleged he was thrown off from the second floor of their house and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Khan, a student of Aliah University and a prominent face in the anti-National Register of Citizens protests, was earlier a leader of the Students’ Federation of India.

“It is an unfortunate incident. Many people do not know that Anis was in regular touch with the TMC (Trinamool Congress) and helped us a lot during the elections,” Banerjee said.

Police are yet to arrest anybody in connection with the alleged murder even it has sparked protests. Khan’s mobile phone went missing the day he died.

Khan’s father, Salem, said around 12.30am the four came to their house and identified themselves as policemen from the Amta police station. “One of them was with me on the ground floor. He was carrying a firearm. The other three took my son upstairs. Moments later, I heard a huge thud and found that my son was lying in a pool of blood. As I raised an alarm, all the four fled.”