Standoff between TMC and Bengal Governor over swearing-in of Dhupguri legislator

In the latest standoff between the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the party’s newly elected legislator from Dhupguri couldn’t be sworn in following a tussle between Governor CV Ananda Bose and the West Bengal government which took a new turn on Saturday.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (File Photo)

According to officials at the Raj Bhavan, Bose was prepared for the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday afternoon, but the TMC MLA did not turn up even after being intimated. Nirmal Chandra Roy, however, told the media that he didn’t receive any official intimation about the oath-taking ceremony.

TMC MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy recently won the Dhupguri Assembly by-poll held earlier this month by defeating BJP’s Tapasi Roy with a margin of 4,313 seats.

“Roy was elected from Dhupguri earlier this month but since then he has not been (available) to provide any services to the people of his constituency as he is yet to be sworn in,” Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, state parliamentary affairs minister, told the media on Monday.

“I had sent a letter to the Governor, but instead of replying to me, he directly called the speaker of the legislative assembly saying, he would administer the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday. All offices were closed on Saturday. Thereafter, he didn’t say anything, and I don’t know what happened. Later it was learnt that the oath-taking ceremony would take place on Saturday. Even the MLA was not aware of this,” Chattopadhyay told the media.

The September 5 by-poll following the demise of sitting BJP legislator Bishnu Pada Roy, who died in July. In the 2021 state polls, he defeated TMC’s then-sitting MLA Mitali Roy by 4,355 votes.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who returned to Kolkata on Saturday after completing a 12-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Spain, is learnt to have also been peeved with the developments.

Chattopadhyay continued that he also sent a second letter to the Governor on Monday as he didn’t receive any response to his first letter so that the swearing-in may be held at the earliest following the directions of the chief minister so that a date for the ceremony may be fixed.

“The Governor is likely to leave for the US for some days. If the swearing-in is not held before that, it may get delayed further,” said a TMC leader.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP slammed the Bengal government and the legislator for “not turning up” for the swearing-in in Kolkata despite an invitation from the Raj Bhavan.

“Is he above the Governor? Why didn’t he turn up on Friday? Is he taking lessons and inspiration from the chief minister? If he is so willing to work, why is he not taking the oath?” Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s National vice president told the media on Monday.

