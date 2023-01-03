Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal on Day 2 of its operation

Unidentified miscreants on Monday pelted stones at the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express in north Bengal’s Malda on the second day of the train’s journey after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though no passengers were injured, the glass of a door of coach number C-13 was shattered because of the impact. Railway authorities have started a probe, and have registered a case under section 154 of the Railways Act.

“There was a case of stone pelting on the New Jalpaiguri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Kumarganj around 5:50 pm on Monday. One main door-glass was affected. None were injured. There was no delay in the schedule,” said a senior railway official.

PM Modi flagged off West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express on Friday, and it commenced passenger service on January 1.

Also Read:Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Speed, ticket fare, stoppages

Monday’s incident, however, triggered a blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress and its principal opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Unfortunate & sickening. Stones pelted at India’s pride Vande Bharat Express in WB’s Malda district. Is this revenge for ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants on the Inaugural day? I urge @PMOIndia & @RailMinIndia to handover the probe to @NIA_India & punish the perpetrators. @AshwiniVaishnaw,” tweeted Suvendu Adhikary, BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

“Who are trying to damage ‘Vande Bharat’? Proper investigation needed. @AITCofficial strongly condemn stone throwing. But this may be a conspiracy to create negative campaign against Bengal. First throw stones, then make statements, then start dirty politics; a well-planned script,” tweeted Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.