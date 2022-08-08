Summoned by CBI, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal is a no-show again

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Monday was a no-show at the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office that summoned him in connection with the cattle smuggling case, and instead headed to Kolkata’s SSKM hospital for a medical check-up.

The federal agency on August 5 asked Mondal, the TMC’s Birbhum district president, to appear for questioning in connection with the cattle smuggling scam on Monday.

“I have already informed the CBI that I am not going. You will get to know when I go,” he told reporters when asked whether he intended to go to CBI office during the day. This is the ninth time he skipped the agency’s summons

Mondal wasn’t admitted to the hospital for treatment. A doctor said, “He came here with some chronic ailments. He doesn’t need admission”.

It wasn’t clear if the influential Trinamool politician was looking at getting admitted to the hospital or just wanted to undergo a check-up.

The Calcutta high court earlier raised questions against the SSKM hospital saying that in the recent past many high-profile political leaders of the ruling party avoided interrogation by investigating agencies taking shelter in the hospital.

At the hospital, some people chanted slogans, ‘cattle thief’, against the politician when they saw him. Last week a woman took off her shoe and attempted to throw it at the former minister Partha Chatterjee when he was being escorted out of a hospital by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. She missed.

According to CBI’s first information report (FIR), cattle seized by the BSF were undervalued and auctioned with the help of some customs officers so that traders could buy these at very low prices and legally sell them again in Bangladesh. Part of the sale proceeds allegedly went to some TMC leaders and government officers.

Considered a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the only district president to be inducted into the TMC’s national working committee, Anubrata Mondal faced the CBI in Kolkata for questioning in the cattle smuggling case for the first time on May 19, after avoiding the agency’s summons for 13 months.

Several state police officers and officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs department are suspects in the cattle smuggling case. Two BSF officers and a state police inspector were arrested earlier.