Summoned by CBI, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal is a no-show again
KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Monday was a no-show at the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office that summoned him in connection with the cattle smuggling case, and instead headed to Kolkata’s SSKM hospital for a medical check-up.
The federal agency on August 5 asked Mondal, the TMC’s Birbhum district president, to appear for questioning in connection with the cattle smuggling scam on Monday.
“I have already informed the CBI that I am not going. You will get to know when I go,” he told reporters when asked whether he intended to go to CBI office during the day. This is the ninth time he skipped the agency’s summons
Mondal wasn’t admitted to the hospital for treatment. A doctor said, “He came here with some chronic ailments. He doesn’t need admission”.
It wasn’t clear if the influential Trinamool politician was looking at getting admitted to the hospital or just wanted to undergo a check-up.
The Calcutta high court earlier raised questions against the SSKM hospital saying that in the recent past many high-profile political leaders of the ruling party avoided interrogation by investigating agencies taking shelter in the hospital.
At the hospital, some people chanted slogans, ‘cattle thief’, against the politician when they saw him. Last week a woman took off her shoe and attempted to throw it at the former minister Partha Chatterjee when he was being escorted out of a hospital by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. She missed.
According to CBI’s first information report (FIR), cattle seized by the BSF were undervalued and auctioned with the help of some customs officers so that traders could buy these at very low prices and legally sell them again in Bangladesh. Part of the sale proceeds allegedly went to some TMC leaders and government officers.
Considered a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the only district president to be inducted into the TMC’s national working committee, Anubrata Mondal faced the CBI in Kolkata for questioning in the cattle smuggling case for the first time on May 19, after avoiding the agency’s summons for 13 months.
Several state police officers and officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs department are suspects in the cattle smuggling case. Two BSF officers and a state police inspector were arrested earlier.
Swine flu tops list of monsoon diseases with 80 cases in first week of August
Mumbai Swine flu – or H1N1 cases- continue to top the list of monsoon-related ailments in the city. Data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows that in the first seven days of August, the city recorded 80 swine flu cases against 105 cases all through July. In contrast, August 2021 saw mere 18 H1N1 cases.
Both Sena, Congress claim stake on post of opposition leader
The Shiv Sena and Congress have both staked claim on the post of leader of the opposition in legislative council. On Monday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wrote to the chairman of the state legislative council nominating a member of the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, as the leader of opposition in the council. Danve is a legislator from the Aurangabad-Jalna local self-government bodies constituency and Sena's Aurangabad district chief.
RSP chief meets Akhilesh Yadav
LUCKNOW Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party rebel Shashi Pratap Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state unit office in Lucknow on Monday. Singh, who launched Rashtriya Samta Party after quitting the SBSP on July 12, said the RSP will form alliance with the SP in the coming elections. The RSP will strengthen its organisation in eastern UP districts. The RSP will work in coordination with the SP in the region, he added.
Man who asked friend to return his money killed in Panvel; 3 arrested
The Panvel Taluka police have arrested three persons for killing a 42-year-old man who had been demanding back the ₹40,000 that he had given to his friend for finding him a match for marriage. On July 29, an unidentified body of a man was found at Towerwadi in Maldunge village in Vaje, Panvel. The deceased was identified as Pravin Suresh Shelar, who worked as a data entry operator from home.
Activist arrested for Aarey protest, DCP said more to follow
Mumbai An activist, who has been protesting against the proposed Metro-3 car shed in Aarey colony over the past few weeks, was arrested on Monday in connection with one of the two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against Aarey protesters. The deputy commissioner of police zone 12, Somnath Gharge also said that the accused, Tabrez Sayyed, was arrested after a case was registered against him and 18 others for unlawful assembly on July 25.
