Kolkata, A non-profit organisation has created an inclusive cafe model that provides employment and livelihood opportunities to differently abled persons and survivors of child trafficking, with three outlets being operated in and around Kolkata.

Survivors of trafficking, differently abled find employment opportunities at Kolkata cafe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about the initiative, Rescue and Relief Foundation spokesperson and founder Sidhant Ghosh said the cafe model was conceived after two persons with autism spectrum disorder lost jobs in mainstream restaurants because employers viewed them as "less productive" than other workers.

"We realised they needed a workplace where they would be accepted, encouraged and trained at their own pace. Our cafe demonstrates that with an inclusive environment and the right support, differently abled individuals can become economically independent and contribute meaningfully to society," Ghosh told PTI.

The organisation is now running three outlets at Ballygunge in south Kolkata, at Dum Dum in the northern part of the city and at Sodepur in the eastern fringes, and placing equal emphasis on social inclusion and rehabilitation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative aims to provide dignified employment to young adults with conditions such as autism and Down syndrome, while also engaging survivors of trafficking and children from vulnerable backgrounds in various support roles, Ghosh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative aims to provide dignified employment to young adults with conditions such as autism and Down syndrome, while also engaging survivors of trafficking and children from vulnerable backgrounds in various support roles, Ghosh said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Employees handle a range of responsibilities, including welcoming customers, taking orders, preparing food and serving guests.

Another spokesperson of the organisation said the venture also addresses a critical challenge faced by inmates of care institutes, who have returned to the mainstream of society after being rescued from traffickers.

Besides providing employment, the cafe seeks to sensitise the public towards inclusion and challenge stereotypes surrounding those with intellectual disabilities, the spokesperson said.

Tanusree Chakraborty, a law intern, was in all praise as she visited the cafe at Dumdum.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The sandwich is crispy, and the cappuccino is frothy. The young person who took the order was very polite and helpful. Those who prepared the meal did a decent job. Visiting this cafe is a testimony of our support to the initiative," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.