Kolkata, The suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Hamim Mondal had allegedly carried out reconnaissance of the area where Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's residence is located in Kolkata as part of a larger conspiracy directed by Pakistan-based handlers, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Suspected JeM operative surveyed area of West Bengal CM's residence: official

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The disclosures emerged during the interrogation of Mondal, who was arrested by the STF from Purba Bardhaman last week, and his alleged associates Arpita Sarkar and Aditya Sinha, he said.

Mondal was tasked with tracking the chief minister's movements, attending his public engagements and identifying potential vulnerabilities in his security, the officer said.

Mondal allegedly visited several programmes attended by Adhikari and also conducted reconnaissance of the chief minister's residence at Chinar Park, he said.

"During the initial phase of interrogation, the accused denied visiting the locality. However, technical evidence, including mobile tower location analysis, established his presence there beyond doubt. When confronted with the evidence, he admitted to conducting reconnaissance," the senior STF officer told PTI.

The investigators are also examining whether Mondal and his associates surveyed the state secretariat, Nabanna, to identify possible gaps in the chief minister's security arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are scrutinising CCTV footage and other technical evidence to verify their movements around Nabanna. Every lead is being thoroughly examined, and no possibility is being ruled out at this stage," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are scrutinising CCTV footage and other technical evidence to verify their movements around Nabanna. Every lead is being thoroughly examined, and no possibility is being ruled out at this stage," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators suspect Mondal had explored the possibility of renting accommodation near Adhikari's residence to facilitate prolonged surveillance, though it is yet to be established whether any premises were actually rented.

The STF alleged that Mondal maintained direct links with ISI and a network operated by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

"The probe has revealed suspected cross-border linkages involving the accused. We are verifying digital evidence, financial transactions and communication records to establish the complete conspiracy. The investigation is still at a crucial stage," the officer said.

The STF alleged that Sarkar was assigned the role of a "honeytrap" operative to cultivate contacts with influential politicians and senior bureaucrats and gather confidential information.

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Investigators suspect the alleged module intended to carry out a major act of sabotage aimed at triggering political instability in the state, with Adhikari allegedly being one of its principal targets.

Following the revelations, security around the chief minister has been significantly strengthened, a senior bureaucrat at Nabanna said.

The STF is also probing whether any other network linked to Bhatti or other Pakistan-backed operatives is active in West Bengal and whether local facilitators or sleeper cells provided logistical support to the alleged conspiracy.

"We are investigating the role of every individual connected to the module and examining whether any sleeper cells or local facilitators were involved," the STF officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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