Teacher recruitment scam: Calcutta high court rejigs CBI’s probe team

The Calcutta high court has added four officers and dropped two others from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s team probing an alleged recruitment scam in government-run schools in West Bengal, saying it found the investigation was moving very slowly.

A deputy superintendent and an inspector were dropped from the team. Another deputy superintendent and three inspectors have been added to it. The court also ordered that CBI’s deputy inspector general Akhilesh Singh be brought back to head the probe.

In June, a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers.

In its order on Wednesday, the court said: “...CBI is moving very slowly for the reasons best known to it but not understood by this court.”

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting parallel investigations into the alleged scam involving the recruitment of thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

The ED has arrested two ruling Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya in the case. Chatterjee, a former education minister, was dropped from the Cabinet and suspended from the party.

The ED said it seized cash worth around ₹50 crore from two flats belonging to Arpita Mukherjee, an aide to Chatterjee, in July.