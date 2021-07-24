Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / TMC nominates former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha
kolkata news

TMC nominates former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha

Sircar, who has emerged as a vocal critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre, insisted he is not a politician.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Sircar said he wishes to expose the ‘wrongs’ that are happening under the current government at the Centre. (Courtesy- Twitter)

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has nominated Jawhar Sircar, the former CEO of public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati, for the Rajya Sabha seat that Dinesh Trivedi vacated in February. The bye-election to the seat is due to be held on August 9.

Trivedi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the March-April assembly elections in West Bengal.

“We are delighted to nominate Mr. @jawharsircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service & was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!” the TMC tweeted on Saturday.

Sircar, who has emerged as a vocal critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre, insisted he is not a politician. “I am a strong critic of the way the present government is functioning. I entered service during the (state of) Emergency (1975) and I know what a draconian regime is. I left during another emergency (2016) and I know how terribly wrong things are... It is my endeavour to expose this. I see this as an opportunity,” Sircar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend

Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP