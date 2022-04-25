TMC team meets Prayagraj family, demands impartial probe into murder of five

KOLKATA: A five-member team of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday visited Khevrajpur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh where five members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were murdered on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, their daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Rajkumar’s granddaughter Meekaskshi, 2. Rajkumar’s 5-year-old granddaughter Sakshi was found alive.

The TMC leaders led by Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen spoke with Rajkumar Yadav’s son Sunil, the only surviving adult member of the family who alleged that the police did not register a case against a suspect he named. He also alleged that his wife and sister were raped.

“There were no clothes on them when we found the bodies,” Sunil Yadav told the TMC leaders. Videos of the conversations were circulated on social media by the TMC.

Sunil, who runs a shop, was not at home when the killings took place.

“Sunil Yadav told us that his wife and sister were raped before being murdered. He said he suspects a man from the same village. He said he named him before the police but no effort was made to nab the suspect,” Sen told the media at Khevrajpur.

“This horrific incident calls for an impartial probe. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath should have come here. We plan to meet the National Human Rights Commission,” said Saket Gokhale, TMC national spokesperson.

The other members of the team are former Lok Sabha member Mamata Bala Thakur, legislator Jyotsna Mandi and former Uttar Pradesh legislator Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.

In a video circulated on social media by the TMC, the team members could be heard telling Sunil Yadav that he should not give in to pressure from anyone and that the TMC will stand by him.

“Case to dab jata hai (cases are often suppressed)” Sunil Yadav could be heard telling the TMC leaders.

Sen, Tripathi and Gokhale told Sunil that the TMC will not let anyone cover up the crime as long as he stays firm.

“No one should go through such pain and ordeal but the UP govt. doesn’t care. Where are National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Women (NCW)? We demand answers from PM Modi and CM Adityanath. Why are they silent?” the TMC said in an official statement.