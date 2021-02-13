TMC to counter BJP’s Rath Yatras with ‘Didir Doot’ tableaus in poll-bound Bengal

In a bid to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parivartan Rath Yatras, a grand pre-election roadshow in poll-bound West Bengal, the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched tableaus named ‘Didir Doot’ (messengers of Didi), as part of its outreach program before the state goes to polls in March-April this year.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, flagged off the first 'Didir Doot' tableau on Saturday during a roadshow in south Bengal.

“TMC leaders would be using the 'Didir Doot' vehicles during their campaign to connect with the people,” said a TMC leader.

Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the BJP’s Rath Yatras saying that they were disrespecting Hindu Gods and Goddesses and that raths were meant for Gods.

The BJP has, however, hit out saying that copying the Rath Yatra won’t help the TMC in any way.

“Now they are copying the Rath Yatra in the form of Didir Doot. It won’t help. MPs and MLAs are deserting the party. The TMC will lose this time,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s state president.

The BJP has already launched four Rath Yatras, which are presently moving through various constituencies of West Bengal. The fifth Rath Yatra is expected to be launched later this month. While the first three were launched by BJP president JP Nadda, the fourth one was flagged off by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Abhishek Banerjee sharpened the ‘outsider’ charge against the BJP on Saturday saying, “Spitting gutka won’t be able to damage the iron of Bengal.”

He also said, “They (BJP) are bringing in 500 leaders from various states and the centre to camp in West Bengal. They are saying that there would be the same government in the state and at the centre and that there would be a double-engine government. I would tell them to fight Mamata Banerjee’s single-engine first,” said Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP lashed out saying that the one-engine of the TMC is that of corruption which the BJP would remove with its two engines of development.

