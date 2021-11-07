Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
kolkata news

TMC urges Centre to extend free ration scheme for 6 more months

The Centre had on Friday said that there was no proposal at present to continue PMGKAY.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 05:02 PM IST
PTI | , Kolkata

The TMC on Sunday urged the Centre to extend its free ration scheme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another six months amid reports that the programme might be discontinued after November 30. 

The scheme was launched in March last year, after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, leaving lakhs of people in distress. Veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy told reporters that he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an extension of the scheme. 

"Poor people of this country, still reeling under the devastating impact of the pandemic, will be hit hard if the scheme is discontinued," he pointed out.

The Centre had on Friday said that there was no proposal at present to continue PMGKAY, given the recovery in the economy and good disposal of foodgrain under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). 

Roy further said that the state government will continue to provide ration to people free of cost. "Those grappling with economic crisis in the midst of the rising fuel prices will need assistance from the state as well as the Centre. If the Union government discontinues the scheme, it will add to their woes," the TMC MP stated. 

He hoped the central government will reconsider its plans. "I will be writing to PM Narendra Modi soon to request him to continue the scheme for another six months," the Dumdum MP said on the sidelines of a function here. 

At another event in the city, Left Front Chairman and veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose also put forth the same demand. "We know that this country has enough foodgrain for distribution among the poor. And running the scheme for an extended period of time should not be a problem," Bose added. 

