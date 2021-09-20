Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Trains delayed, roads submerged as heavy rain pounds Kolkata; commuters stuck
kolkata news

Trains delayed, roads submerged as heavy rain pounds Kolkata; commuters stuck

Kolkata rain: More than 100 mm rain was recorded at different places in Kolkata from 1am to 7am, submerging many important thoroughfares and low-lying areas under knee-deep water, according to India Meteorological Department. The IMD has forecast more downpour for at least another day.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Vehicles navigating a waterlogged road in Kolkata on Monday.(HT Photo)

Torrential rain threw normal life out of gear in Kolkata and its neighbouring districts in West Bengal on Monday. Since it was the first working day of the week, the impact was felt by a lot of people.

HT Bangla, Hindustan Times' sister publication, reported that the rain started after midnight, which led to accumulation of water on train tracks. The result: Train services are running late. There is waterlogging in Howrah-Tikiapara car shed, according to HT Bangla.

The trains are running very slow on tracks, and there are indications that some of the services could be cancelled, HT Bangla reported. As the car shed is almost under water, it is very difficult to take the rakes out, the publication reported quoting railway officials.

Similar scenes are being witnessed near the Sealdah station too.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more downpour for at least another day.

"Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur," regional Met director GK Das said.

RELATED STORIES

More than 100 mm rain was recorded at different places in the city from 1am to 7am, submerging many important thoroughfares and low-lying areas under knee-deep water, it said.

The other places which recorded heavy precipitation are Canning (113 mm) in South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake (112.8 mm) and Dum Dum (95 mm) in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as per the Met department data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata kolkata rain
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kolkata woman allegedly raped in Patna, says she is getting threats

Don’t want to campaign for the Bhabanipur bypoll: Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo doesn’t want to campaign for Mamata Banerjee in bypoll

4th finance panel in Bengal flouted Constitution norms, alleges guv Dhankhar
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP