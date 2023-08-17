JU’s anti-ragging committee report ‘generic’, lacks details: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction over a report sent by the anti-ragging committee of the Jadavpur University on the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of an Arts student, leading to his death. The commission has now reprimanded the JU over a second letter and said that there initial report was ‘generic’ and lacked specific details

(Representative Photo)

“UGC has written a second letter to JU since the first response was generic without specific details on what preventive measures are taken to eliminate incidents of ragging. We have asked JU to inform us if the provisions of UGC regulation on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions, 2009 are implemented in the university. We await their response,” a senior officer from the UGC told HT on conditions of anonymity.

The officer further noted that the letter to JU was sent by the commission to give out a clear message to all other colleges across the nation to ‘prioritise the eradication of ragging.’

“UGC’s follow-up to JU is also for sending a strong message that institutions are accountable for their anti-ragging efforts and they need to uphold student welfare and well-being as their top priority. UGC is clear that universities and colleges across the nation must prioritize the eradication of ragging and to take concrete actions towards achieving this goal,” the UGC official added.

Earlier this week, the anti-ragging committee of the Jadavpur University submitted its report to the UGC following the death of a first-year Bengali Honours student, days after joining the university. The 19-year-old student died after falling from the second-floor of the university’s main hostel. He hailed from Nagula in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

It is pertinent to note here that, Jadavpur officials, after sending the report on Monday, claimed that the UGC was satisfied with the information sent by them. A UGC delegation was scheduled to visit the university on Wednesday but it was called off due to dissatisfaction.

The West Bengal police have arrested a total of 9 people in the case. A total of 6 people were arrested yesterday for the alleged ragging behind the student’s death. The 6 arrested also include former students of the university, who were absconding, as per the police.

Further the West Bengal government led by Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also formed a four-member fact-finding committee to look into the student’s death at Jadavpur University.