UGC team visits Jadavpur varsity, student’s parents petition CM for justice

A four-member team from the University Grants Commission (UGC) visited Jadavpur University campus on Monday to assess anti-ragging measures put in place by the university authorities following the death of a fresher last month.

Jadavpur University in Kolkata (File photo)

On August 9, a first-year-student allegedly jumped to death from the university hostel after he was ragged and sexually harassed.

“A UGC team came to visit the university today. They had to speak to some people. Only UGC officials would be able to say what they were looking for and what did they see,” Buddhadeb Sau, JU interim vice chancellor told reporters.

The UGC, which is the apex body for higher education in India, had earlier sought reports from the JU at least thrice on the incident and anti-ragging measures implemented in the university.

Even though the university authorities had sent three reports, the Commission was not satisfied with the reports, officials had said.

Last month the UGC said the second report by the university was “unsatisfactory”, and they would seek a “detailed explanation and action” from the varsity.

Earlier, the UGC had pulled up the university for submitting a “generic” report on the student’s death, which had sparked allegations of brutal ragging on campus. UGC said the report lacked “specific details” on the steps taken by authorities to curb cases of harassment.

Meanwhile the victim’s parents met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Monday.

“The chief minister has assured us that we will certainly get justice and the guilty will get punished. She has ordered the police to ensure that the guilty persons get exemplary punishment,” the victim’s father told reporters after meeting Banerjee.

Police have registered a murder case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. Until now, 13 former and current students have bene arrested in connection with the fresher’s death.

The state government has also launched a helpline to receive ragging-related complaints and a fact-finding team to check lapses in the university.

