Union minister Subhas Sarkar locked up by own partymen in BJP office in W Bengal

Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar was locked up inside a room in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office for around two hours by his own partymen after a fight erupted between two factions inside the party office in Bankura town in West Bengal. Sarkar had to be rescued by police.

“There was a fight between two groups of the BJP inside the party office in Bankura town. The Union minister was also there. He was locked up for more than an hour or so. We got a distress call and rushed to the spot. The crowd was dispersed, and the minister was brought out safely,” said a senior police officer of Bankura district.

Sarkar, a BJP member of Parliament (MP) from Bankura, had gone to the district to hold a meeting on Tuesday morning.

While he was locked up inside, the BJP workers raised slogans against him from outside the room.

A scuffle also broke out between the two factions of the party.

Sarkar didn’t respond to media persons in Bankura. HT tried to reach out to him, but he didn’t respond to the calls.

“It is a very unfortunate and unexpected incident. The party doesn’t have the entire information. The party will certainly intervene and take steps,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.

BJP workers alleged that Sarkar was taking unilateral decisions which has led to weakening of the party’s organisational strength in the district.

Reacting on the issue, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “At present there are multiple factions within the BJP. The party is losing ground and has been losing every poll in the state. It has also been alleged that the residents and BJP workers of Bankura didn’t get to see Sarkar’s face since he won the elections in 2019.”

