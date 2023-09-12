TMC MP Nusrat Jahan grilled by ED for over 6 hours in alleged real estate scam

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament (MP) and actor Nusrat Jahan was questioned for more than six hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with an alleged real estate scam. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)

Last week the agency had issued summon to Jahan to appear for questioning in ED’s office in Kolkata on September 12. Jahan reached the CGO Complex at Salt Lake around 10.40am.

“Whatever they wanted and whatever I had to deposit, I have given everything. I have answered all questions,” she told media persons after coming out of the ED’s office around 5pm.

At least 429 people, mostly retired bank employees, were allegedly cheated by a real estate company Seven Sense Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. In 2014-15 the victims deposited ₹5.5 lakh each with the company to purchase flats. The company didn’t give them any flats, nor was the money returned, the victims have alleged.

Jahan was one of the directors of the company. She resigned in 2017. She was elected a MP in 2019. It has been alleged that even though the investors didn’t get any flat or got their money back, Jahan purchased a flat after taking a loan from the company.

“I am not involved in anything. I took a loan of ₹1.16 crore. I repaid the amount with interest ( ₹1.47 crore) in May 2017. I have all bank details to prove it. I don’t hold a single share of the company,” Jahan had told media persons earlier.

The federal agency has also summoned other directors of the company for questioning. Rakesh Singh, one of the directors, was summoned on Monday. He skipped the questioning. On Wednesday, another director Ruplekha Mitra has been summoned.

“Jahan was the director between 2014 – 2017. She was, however, not involved in day-to-day matters of the company. She was more of an honorary director and a brand ambassador. There is a legal dispute over flat possession which is sub-judice. The disputed claims are being contested in court,” Singh had earlier told the media.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attacks against the TMC MP over the allegations.

“It is a clear case of siphoning. How can a person take a loan from a company if she is a director? This is illegal. She should be immediately taken into custody as she may tamper evidence,” said Shanku Deb Panda, BJP leader.