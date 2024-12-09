Vigil tightened in Bengal to detect escaped ‘terrorists’ in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: Central and state security agencies have tightened vigil in West Bengal districts along the Bangladesh border following reports that some terrorists who escaped from prisons in the neighbouring country during the mass movement in August may still try to enter India, officials aware of the matter said. The Border Security Force has been on an alert, an official said (FILE/PTI/Reuters Photos)

An official said there were inputs that some of the 70 suspected terrorists who could not be tracked down during the last four months could try to enter the country.

Bangladesh’s prisons chief Syed Mohammad Motaher Hossain told reporters in Dhaka on December 4 that 1,500 of the 2,200 prison inmates who had broken out of their cells during the revolts or sieges by protesters at five prisons had been caught.

About 700 more were still on the run and at least 70 of them were either “terrorists” or death row convicts, Hossain said, according to news agency AFP.

“The Border Security Force has been on an alert. Additionally, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have also been alerted because these fugitives may travel by train after sneaking in,” the official added.

Of all Indian states, the 2216 km border with Bangladesh in West Bengal is the longest and most porous. Rivers flow along 900 km of this border.

“The maximum vigil is being kept on Murshidabad and Malda since Muslims outnumber other communities in these two districts. The infiltrators will find it easy to disguise as local residents,” a state intelligence department officer said.

“Nadia district, which also stands along the border, has witnessed an increase in transborder crime. Six Nadia residents were arrested by police from Hanskhali and Dhantala between December 4 and 5 for their suspected role in helping Bangladeshis sneak into India,” a district police official said.