Visva Bharti resumes admission process, publication of results after HC order

The Visva Bharati (VB) University resumed the publication of results and admission process after the Calcutta high court passed an interim order on Friday banning demonstrations anywhere within 50 metres of the campus at Santiniketan in West Bengal.

“The university has resumed the process of publication of results of the students, admission of students for the academic year 2021-22, NAC-related works with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the VB authorities.

On August 30, VB authorities suspended publication of results stating that Bidyut Chakrabarty, the vice-chancellor of the university, was “under siege” and that publication of results would not be possible till the situation becomes normal.

Set up in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore, Visva-Bharati is Bengal’s only central university, and the Prime Minister is its chancellor.

The agitation began on August 28 when three students were expelled on disciplinary grounds. Chakrabarty was confined to his campus residence since then as the students blocked the gates.

A section of the faculty members of the university wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe against the vice-chancellor.

The university authorities on Wednesday moved the high court seeking intervention in ending the impasse created by the agitation.

The students ended their agitation outside the campus residence of Chakrabarty on Friday afternoon after the high court passed a strongly worded order asking the local police to remove the agitators.

The students said there is no bar on continuing with their peaceful demonstration beyond 50m of the campus. The high court will hear the matter again on Wednesday.