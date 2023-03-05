Watch: Cong leader shaves head over arrest for remarks against Mamata Banerjee; 'Will remain bald till...'

Congress leader and lawyer Koustav Bagchi, who was arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, shaved off his head in protest right after being granted bail on Saturday evening. In addition, Bagchi also told reporters that he would remain bald till the Mamata Banerjee government is in power in the state. "It is going to get tough, will snatch Mamata Banerjee's night's sleep," news agency PTI reported quoting Bagchi.

Screengrab of the video showing Congress leader Koustav Bagchi getting his head shaved off.(Youtube/HT Bangla)

Bagchi was arrested from his residence in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district. The Kolkata police reached his house on Saturday around 3 am on Saturday however, he was taken into custody after a heated altercation, in the morning. He had criticised the CM for making “personal attacks” on state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“Will he (Chowdhury) be able to tell anything if I ask him about his daughter’s suicide? If I ask questions about his driver’s murder, will he be able to answer? I know many things. Don’t force me to open my mouth,” Banerjee had said.

While Choudhury didn’t respond to Banerjee’s remarks, Bagchi, attacking her, read out some excerpts from a book written by Dipak Ghosh, a former bureaucrat and once a trusted aide of Banerjee and said its copies would be shared. The book deals with Mamata Banerjee’s life.

“Bagchi was arrested under sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation to cause riot), 354a (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) 509 (insult modesty of woman),” said an officer of the Burtolla police station in north Kolkata to HT.

(With bureau inputs)

