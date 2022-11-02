WB panchayat polls 2023: BJP MPs, MLAs to escort candidates to nomination centres

When the last panchayat elections were held in West Bengal in 2018, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won around 90% seats, of which 34% were uncontested, allegedly because candidates of opposition parties could not file their nominations fearing ‘TMC-backed’ goons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, with the panchayat polls scheduled in early 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided that their MPs and MLAs will escort their candidates to the block nomination centres to avoid any untoward situation.

“If a public representative like a MP or MLA is present at the spot, it will force the police administration to be alert and provide security. Even after this if there is violence and the lawmakers get attacked, then the entire country will see the state of law and order in West Bengal,” state BJP president Sukanta Majumder said.

According to the West Bengal state election commission data released after the 2018 gram panchayat polls, the TMC won 16,814 of the 48,650 contested seats, and another 3,059 of the 9,217 uncontested ones. Of the 825 zilla parishad seats, the Mamata Banerjee-led party was declared the winner in 203.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Political slugfest in West Bengal over incidents of violence before rural polls

“Central security forces guard MPs... Their presence will act as a deterrent against such threats and intimidation,” a senior BJP leader said.

The 2018 panchayat polls witnessed widespread violence and around 20 murders, according to reports.

“If they can put up, well and good. We cannot help them if nobody agrees to contest the polls on a BJP ticket. There is no use giving statements now. Let them find the candidates. TMC will not come in the way,” TMC MP Saugata Roy said.

The war of words comes after reports of violence emerged from some districts of West Bengal last week, triggering a political slugfest with the BJP linking the TMC and the panchayat elections for the incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told party workers in recent meetings that no violence will be tolerated in the upcoming panchayat election and only those with clean track records will be nominated.