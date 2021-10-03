Met department projects light to moderate rainfall in 3 districts of Bengal today

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, has projected light to moderate rainfall for Alipurduar, Malda and Birbhum districts for Sunday, October 3. “Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect over some parts of Alipurduar, Malda and Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 2-3 hours from 3am today,” the RMC, which comes under the India Meteorological Department (IMD), noted on its website.

Since the showers are projected to begin at 3am, the weather body is likely to issue an updated bulletin once the three-hour period ends, or soon after that.

The RMC’s forecast comes in the backdrop of orange and yellow alerts issued by the IMD for north Bengal, predicting heavy rainfall at most places over all districts in north Bengal during October 2-4. For October 2, the department issued a yellow alert for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, North Dijnapur and South Dijnapur, while for October 3, such an alert is for Coochbehar, North Dijnapur, South Dijnapur, Malda and Murshidabad.

For October 4, meanwhile, the alert has been sounded for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalapiguri.

The department has similarly issued an orange alert for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar (October 3) and Coochbehar and Alipurduar (October 4).

While a yellow alert forecasts heavy rain (7 to 11 centimetres), an orange alert warning is for heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 centimetres).

Additionally, south Bengal is likely to see an increase in thunderstorms with lightning activity on October 3 and 4, the IMD said.