West Bengal: Calcutta HC issues interim stay on police notices sent to BJP MLAs

The Calcutta high court on Monday passed an interim stay on the notices issued by the Kolkata Police to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators over allegations that they insulted the National Anthem last week. The Calcutta high court. (PTI File Photo)

The police had sent notices to eight BJP MLAs after an FIR was registered against them based on a complaint lodged by Sukumar Ray, secretary of the West Bengal assembly, along with a two-page letter signed by TMC legislators addressed to the House speaker.

A single-judge bench of justice Jay Sengupta passed an interim stay on the notices to the BJP MLAs, including party chief whip Manoj Tigga, which asked them to appear before the police till December 7.

“Notices issued under section 41A of CrPC shall remain stayed till December 7,” the bench stated in its order.

The police have been asked to produce the case diary on the next date of the hearing.

The Kolkata Police on November 29 registered an FIR against 11 BJP legislators for allegedly insulting the National Anthem inside West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises.

TMC legislators wearing black dresses were staging the protest over the alleged withholding of funds by the Centre.