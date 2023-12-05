close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal: Calcutta HC issues interim stay on police notices sent to BJP MLAs

West Bengal: Calcutta HC issues interim stay on police notices sent to BJP MLAs

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2023 02:57 PM IST

The Kolkata Police on November 29 registered an FIR against 11 BJP legislators for allegedly insulting the National Anthem inside West Bengal assembly premises

The Calcutta high court on Monday passed an interim stay on the notices issued by the Kolkata Police to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators over allegations that they insulted the National Anthem last week.

The Calcutta high court. (PTI File Photo)
The Calcutta high court. (PTI File Photo)

The police had sent notices to eight BJP MLAs after an FIR was registered against them based on a complaint lodged by Sukumar Ray, secretary of the West Bengal assembly, along with a two-page letter signed by TMC legislators addressed to the House speaker.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A single-judge bench of justice Jay Sengupta passed an interim stay on the notices to the BJP MLAs, including party chief whip Manoj Tigga, which asked them to appear before the police till December 7.

“Notices issued under section 41A of CrPC shall remain stayed till December 7,” the bench stated in its order.

The police have been asked to produce the case diary on the next date of the hearing.

The Kolkata Police on November 29 registered an FIR against 11 BJP legislators for allegedly insulting the National Anthem inside West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises.

TMC legislators wearing black dresses were staging the protest over the alleged withholding of funds by the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out