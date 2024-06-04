 West Bengal: Close fight between TMC, BJP in early trends | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
West Bengal: Close fight between TMC, BJP in early trends

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 09:57 AM IST

BJP set a record in Bengal in the 2019 polls winning 18 seats, increasing its tally by 16 in comparison to its score in the 2014 results

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and principal opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were engaged in a close electoral battle during the early rounds of counting around 9:30am.

MC was ahead at 19 of the state’s 42 seats while BJP was ahead in 18. (Representative file photo)

TMC was ahead at 19 of the state’s 42 seats while BJP was ahead in 18.

BJP set a record in Bengal in the 2019 polls winning 18 seats, increasing its tally by 16 in comparison to its score in the 2014 results.

Congress, which contested as an ally of the Left in Bengal this year, were ahead at three seats around 9:30am. In 2019, Congress had won two seats.

