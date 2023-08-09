BJP should quit Delhi, says Mamata Banerjee; opposes UCC

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre should quit Delhi. She made the remarks on the occasion of the Quit India Movement’s 81st anniversary.

“We had told the British to quit India. Today we want the BJP-led government at the Centre to quit Delhi,” Banerjee said while addressing an administrative program in the tribal-dominated district of Jhargram to celebrate the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said that he makes promises right before elections but does not fulfil them after.

“The prime minister doesn’t fulfil even one per cent of the promises he makes before any election,” Banerjee said. “You have no right to stay in power at the Centre,” she remarked.

Wishing people on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Banerjee said indigenous peoples’ rights must be protected for the sake of humanity.

“May the people of this state, this nation, and the world at large rise above differences of caste, creed, religion, and race to uphold and protect the rights of indigenous peoples, because this isn’t just about one community; it’s about humanity,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

On the occasion, the Bengal chief minister inaugurated 437 projects and laid the foundation of another 246 across the state. Several programmes were held across 18 blocks and 13 districts in West Bengal to celebrate the day.

Banerjee is on a three-day administrative visit to Jhargram district, which is mostly inhabited by indigenous people.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo reiterated her stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is conceptualised as a set of laws that govern personal matters, including marriage, adoption and inheritance for all citizens regardless of religion.

“Suddenly they are asking to bring in UCC. Why should someone follow their set of rules while getting married? One cannot force anything on us. We won’t accept the UCC,” she said while making it apparent that the TMC would not the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

Even though there is much talk around UCC, no draft of the proposed law has been presented so far. The Law Commission of India had sought suggestions for the proposed law till July 28 and claims to have received over 300,000 responses.

The chief minister further slammed the BJP over the ongoing violence in Manipur and said the West Bengal government would send relief to the riot-hit northeastern state if permitted.

“They have no food. Mothers are giving birth to children in relief camps. There is no water. Allow us to send relief – water, food, clothes and medicines,” she added.

The West Bengal Assembly last week passed a motion condemning the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur amid a walkout by the BJP.

Responding, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha told the media that Banerjee pointing towards Manipur but similar incidents are taking place in her own state.

“The government at the Centre doesn’t run on the whimsies of Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal is just a part of India. Hence, she should mind her own business. She is pointing towards Manipur but similar incidents are taking place in her own state. How many have been jailed here? Women are being tortured. We want Mamata Banerjee to quit Bengal so that the state can get back its lost pride,” he said.