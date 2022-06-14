West Bengal coal scam case: CBI questions TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira
KOLKATA: A team of officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday began questioning Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, at her residence in south Kolkata in connection with an alleged multi-crore coal scam case in West Bengal.
An eight-member CBI team reached her house on Harish Chatterjee Street in Kolkata around 11:30 am today. Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Rujira was first questioned by the CBI in February 2021 for nearly four hours at her residence ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.
“We have got some new information in connection with the case, which is why we are recording her statement once again,” said a CBI officer.
