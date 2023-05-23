Bengal govt asks hospitals to ensure ‘dignified’ conveyance of deceased

The West Bengal government on Tuesday directed all medical colleges and hospitals in the state to ensure the next of kin of the deceased are not compelled to carry the dead bodies in an improper and undignified manner. A government circular pointed out instances where relatives are forced to carry the dead bodies of their near ones themselves owing to the lack of proper conveyance facility.

West Bengal hospitals asked to ensure 'dignified' conveyance of deceased.(HT)

“The concerned local body will arrange for a mortuary van/any dignified means of transport as early as possible and the hospital authority will discharge the dead body only after such arrangements is made,” the circular read.

Several instances come to light where the relatives are forced to carry the mortal remains of their closed one in miserable conditions. Recently, a man had to carry his five-month-old son's body in a bag for almost 200 km as he was unable to pay for the ambulance van. He travelled with his deceased son in a public bus.

In January, a video of a man carrying his deceased mother with the help of his father in Jalpaiguri district on his shoulder went viral. These instances brought the Mamata Banerjee government under attack from the opposition.

The government notice suggested that these distressing instances could be avoided if the health facilities and local bodies work together in a coordinated manner. It directed hospitals to co-ordinate with local bodies to arrange a mortuary van or any dignified means of transport if the next of kin are unable to arrange the conveyance themselves upon the death of the patient in the hospital facility.

The notice further highlighted that the handing over process of the dead body and its conveyance must be followed in a dignified manner.

