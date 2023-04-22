Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal likely to receive light rain in 24 hours, temp below 40° C in most parts

Bengal likely to receive light rain in 24 hours, temp below 40° C in most parts

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 22, 2023 08:47 PM IST

Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast across south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

Most parts of West Bengal witnessed maximum temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday with a forecast of light rain in several areas in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological department said.

Temperatures are below 40 degree Celsius in most parts of Bengal and light rain is likely in next 24 hours. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Temperatures are below 40 degree Celsius in most parts of Bengal and light rain is likely in next 24 hours. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The mercury level in Kolkata reached 37 deg C, one notch above normal, while the maximum relative humidity was 71 per cent and the minimum 30 per cent, bringing down the discomfort level slightly in mid of the day, it said.

Also Read| Heat wave conditions abate over east, these states may receive rainfall: IMD

In south Bengal, a temperature of 36.6 deg C was recorded at Battackpore in North 24 Parganas, 37.6 deg C at Canning in South 24 Parganas and 38.2 deg C at Krishnanagar in Nadia.

Among other places in the region, the temperature was 36.9 deg C at Sriniketan in Birbhum, and 37.1 deg C at Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast across south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

The eastern metropolis and neighbouring areas sizzled under intense heat for the last seven days with the mercury level remaining around 40 deg C.

In north Bengal, 34.2 deg C was recorded at Bagdogra, 20.4 deg C at Darjeeling, 25 deg C at Kalimpong, 31.8 deg C at Coochehar, 33 degC at Jalpaiguri, and 31 deg C at Alipurduar.

Despite the hot and humid conditions, people celebrated Eid festivities during the day, and as dusk fell, crowds swelled in the streets and people made a beeline before popular eateries in Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rain west bengal heat wave kolkata + 2 more
rain west bengal heat wave kolkata + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out